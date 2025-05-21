News
Lebanon prepares for high-level visit to Iraq to boost bilateral cooperation
21-05-2025 | 12:11
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam chaired a ministerial meeting attended by Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, Economy Minister Amer Bisat, and Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi, as part of preparations for an upcoming official visit to Iraq aimed at strengthening cooperation on shared development projects.
The visit follows ongoing coordination between Prime Minister Salam and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, focusing on expanding bilateral ties, particularly in the energy sector.
Central to the talks will be the rehabilitation and activation of the oil pipeline between Iraq and Lebanon, establishing a special economic zone for petrochemical manufacturing and storage, and developing a fiber optic line from Iraq through Lebanon to Europe.
The agenda also includes reactivating the Iraqi-Lebanese joint committee and encouraging private sector investments between the two countries. The Lebanese delegation aims to deepen economic and strategic cooperation in ways that serve both nations' long-term development goals.
