News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
An American plan for the Middle East: Where does Lebanon stand in the middle of this vision?
News Bulletin Reports
21-05-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
An American plan for the Middle East: Where does Lebanon stand in the middle of this vision?
Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In a renewed international push for the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the United Nations is set to host a high-level conference at its headquarters in New York from June 17 to 20.
The initiative, spearheaded jointly by France and Saudi Arabia, stems from a resolution adopted by the U.N. General Assembly in December 2024.
While the United States has yet to declare its stance on the conference formally, Washington is reportedly crafting a broader roadmap for the Middle East that seeks to de-escalate multiple regional conflicts, including in Syria.
However, where does Lebanon stand in the middle of this vision?
In this evolving geopolitical landscape, attention is turning to Lebanon, where upcoming meetings between Lebanese officials and U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus are expected to carry clear political messages.
Sources indicate that Ortagus will emphasize a historic opportunity for Lebanon to re-engage with its Arab and international partners, particularly in light of the UAE's recent decision to lift travel restrictions for its citizens to Lebanon—a move seen as part of a broader Gulf opening.
Notably, Ortagus has linked the issue of disarmament in Lebanon to matters extending even beyond the scope of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal.
The American position underscores domestic reform is key: economic recovery hinges on limiting weapons proliferation, restoring trust in Lebanon's banking sector, and enacting long-overdue institutional reforms.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
American
Plan
Lebanon
Vision
Morgan Ortagus
US
Next
Israel rejects talks: Global push for Palestinian state gains momentum without Tel Aviv's involvement
Gunfire in Shatila: Drug dispute leaves one dead during Beirut elections
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-03
Hezbollah urges regional unity against ongoing conflicts in the Middle East — statement
Lebanon News
2025-04-03
Hezbollah urges regional unity against ongoing conflicts in the Middle East — statement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-25
Netanyahu supports Trump’s Gaza plan, claims Israel is 'changing the face of the Middle East'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-25
Netanyahu supports Trump’s Gaza plan, claims Israel is 'changing the face of the Middle East'
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
Exclusive interview with US Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, on LBCI after the evening news
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
Exclusive interview with US Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, on LBCI after the evening news
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-14
With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-14
With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Palestinian arms under review: Abbas backs Lebanon as talks begin on disarming Palestinian camps
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Palestinian arms under review: Abbas backs Lebanon as talks begin on disarming Palestinian camps
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel rejects talks: Global push for Palestinian state gains momentum without Tel Aviv's involvement
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel rejects talks: Global push for Palestinian state gains momentum without Tel Aviv's involvement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-20
Gunfire in Shatila: Drug dispute leaves one dead during Beirut elections
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-20
Gunfire in Shatila: Drug dispute leaves one dead during Beirut elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-20
Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-20
Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:07
Iran confirms Friday nuclear talks with US in Rome
Middle East News
14:07
Iran confirms Friday nuclear talks with US in Rome
0
World News
07:10
Iran parliament approves strategic pact with Russia
World News
07:10
Iran parliament approves strategic pact with Russia
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-20
Interior Ministry announces 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-05-20
Interior Ministry announces 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-13
PM Salam: Issue of Lebanese missing in Syria to be raised during visit, calls for unity and reform on civil war anniversary
Lebanon News
2025-04-13
PM Salam: Issue of Lebanese missing in Syria to be raised during visit, calls for unity and reform on civil war anniversary
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:30
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas lands in Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
06:30
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas lands in Beirut (Video)
2
Lebanon News
05:10
Public Works Minister launches national road rehabilitation plan in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:10
Public Works Minister launches national road rehabilitation plan in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
07:24
Israeli military: Hezbollah official killed in South Lebanon's Tyre strike
Lebanon News
07:24
Israeli military: Hezbollah official killed in South Lebanon's Tyre strike
4
Lebanon News
08:13
Lebanese, Palestinian presidents say era of weapons 'outside Lebanese state control' over
Lebanon News
08:13
Lebanese, Palestinian presidents say era of weapons 'outside Lebanese state control' over
5
Lebanon News
04:20
Israel strikes vehicle in Ain Baal in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:20
Israel strikes vehicle in Ain Baal in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
12:50
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun
Lebanon News
12:50
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel rejects talks: Global push for Palestinian state gains momentum without Tel Aviv's involvement
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel rejects talks: Global push for Palestinian state gains momentum without Tel Aviv's involvement
8
Lebanon News
06:49
Lebanese President Aoun opens agricultural conference in Beirut, emphasizes sector's vital role
Lebanon News
06:49
Lebanese President Aoun opens agricultural conference in Beirut, emphasizes sector's vital role
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More