An American plan for the Middle East: Where does Lebanon stand in the middle of this vision?

News Bulletin Reports
21-05-2025 | 12:50
An American plan for the Middle East: Where does Lebanon stand in the middle of this vision?
An American plan for the Middle East: Where does Lebanon stand in the middle of this vision?

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In a renewed international push for the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the United Nations is set to host a high-level conference at its headquarters in New York from June 17 to 20. 

The initiative, spearheaded jointly by France and Saudi Arabia, stems from a resolution adopted by the U.N. General Assembly in December 2024.

While the United States has yet to declare its stance on the conference formally, Washington is reportedly crafting a broader roadmap for the Middle East that seeks to de-escalate multiple regional conflicts, including in Syria.

However, where does Lebanon stand in the middle of this vision?

In this evolving geopolitical landscape, attention is turning to Lebanon, where upcoming meetings between Lebanese officials and U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus are expected to carry clear political messages. 

Sources indicate that Ortagus will emphasize a historic opportunity for Lebanon to re-engage with its Arab and international partners, particularly in light of the UAE's recent decision to lift travel restrictions for its citizens to Lebanon—a move seen as part of a broader Gulf opening.

Notably, Ortagus has linked the issue of disarmament in Lebanon to matters extending even beyond the scope of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal. 

The American position underscores domestic reform is key: economic recovery hinges on limiting weapons proliferation, restoring trust in Lebanon's banking sector, and enacting long-overdue institutional reforms.

