Lebanese, Palestinian presidents say era of weapons 'outside Lebanese state control' over
Lebanon News
21-05-2025 | 08:13
Lebanese, Palestinian presidents say era of weapons 'outside Lebanese state control' over
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas said Wednesday that weapons should be under Lebanese state control, meeting in Beirut to discuss disarming Palestinian refugee camps in the country.
A joint statement released by the Lebanese presidency said the two leaders share the "belief that the era of weapons outside Lebanese state control has ended," adding that both had expressed commitment to the principle that arms should be exclusively "in the hands of the Lebanese state."
AFP
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Palestinian
President
Mahmoud Abbas
Joseph Aoun
Weapons
State
Control
