Public Works Minister launches national road rehabilitation plan in Lebanon

Lebanon News
21-05-2025 | 05:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Public Works Minister launches national road rehabilitation plan in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Public Works Minister launches national road rehabilitation plan in Lebanon

On Wednesday, Lebanese Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny unveiled a comprehensive national plan to rehabilitate and maintain Lebanon's deteriorating road and bridge network under the slogan "We Fix the Roads… We Restore Trust."

Speaking at a press conference, Rasamny said the ministry has consolidated its budgets for 2024 and 2025 to fund a transparent and long-term infrastructure project to reconnect the country through improved road networks.

"This is a national project that links Lebanon together," he said. "We are launching a unified plan for road and bridge maintenance, and I hope future ministers will continue implementing it in the coming years."

Rasamny noted that the ministry has distinguished highways from secondary roads in its classification system and revealed that he had issued the initial orders for the plan on his first day in office. He called on municipalities and governors to assist in categorizing the roads based on priority and need.

"All safety standards have been incorporated into the project's terms of reference," he said, emphasizing that the approach differs from past practices.

According to the minister, seven consultants have been contracted to oversee implementation, and the ministry will use hybrid lighting systems powered by electricity and solar energy to illuminate roads across Lebanon.

Rasamny also highlighted a $175 million fund allocated to infrastructure damaged by the recent Israeli assault on Lebanon, stating it will be directed toward rebuilding and upgrading key sectors.

"The hybrid lighting system is part of our strategy to improve road safety and efficiency while embracing sustainable energy solutions," he said.

Lebanon News

Public Works

Minister

Fayez Rasamny

Road

Rehabilitation

Plan

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas lands in Beirut (Video)
Israel strikes vehicle in Ain Baal in South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-28

Agriculture Minister launches national plan to revitalize farming and fishing sectors

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-01

Lebanon's Public Works Minister: Beirut Airport remains well-secured

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-07

Lebanon's Public Works Minister launches digital gates at Beirut Airport, says reforms are top priority

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-28

Lebanese Public Works Minister discusses bilateral ties with Turkish Ambassador

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Lebanese, Palestinian presidents say era of weapons 'outside Lebanese state control' over

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

Interior Minister discusses with Berri developments ahead of final round of municipal elections in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Israeli military: Hezbollah official killed in South Lebanon's Tyre strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:49

Lebanese President Aoun opens agricultural conference in Beirut, emphasizes sector's vital role

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-05

Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-05-07

Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-05-16

Singer Chris Brown ordered held until June in UK assault case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

Trump 'blindsides' Netanyahu with Saudi nuclear green light: Is Israel losing its influence over US Mideast policy?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:30

Lebanon has 'more' to do on Hezbollah's disarmament, US envoy Morgan Ortagus says

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:02

Lebanese army raids homes in Younine after fatal election-related shooting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Gunfire in Shatila: Drug dispute leaves one dead during Beirut elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Municipal vote in war-torn south Lebanon highlights shifting political dynamics — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

Interior Ministry announces 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results in Zahle

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Abbas to discuss weapons in Lebanon's Palestinian camps during Beirut visit: AFP

LBCI
World News
10:56

Rubio says Syria could be weeks away from 'full-scale civil war'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More