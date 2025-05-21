Public Works Minister launches national road rehabilitation plan in Lebanon

On Wednesday, Lebanese Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny unveiled a comprehensive national plan to rehabilitate and maintain Lebanon's deteriorating road and bridge network under the slogan "We Fix the Roads… We Restore Trust."



Speaking at a press conference, Rasamny said the ministry has consolidated its budgets for 2024 and 2025 to fund a transparent and long-term infrastructure project to reconnect the country through improved road networks.



"This is a national project that links Lebanon together," he said. "We are launching a unified plan for road and bridge maintenance, and I hope future ministers will continue implementing it in the coming years."



Rasamny noted that the ministry has distinguished highways from secondary roads in its classification system and revealed that he had issued the initial orders for the plan on his first day in office. He called on municipalities and governors to assist in categorizing the roads based on priority and need.



"All safety standards have been incorporated into the project's terms of reference," he said, emphasizing that the approach differs from past practices.



According to the minister, seven consultants have been contracted to oversee implementation, and the ministry will use hybrid lighting systems powered by electricity and solar energy to illuminate roads across Lebanon.



Rasamny also highlighted a $175 million fund allocated to infrastructure damaged by the recent Israeli assault on Lebanon, stating it will be directed toward rebuilding and upgrading key sectors.



"The hybrid lighting system is part of our strategy to improve road safety and efficiency while embracing sustainable energy solutions," he said.