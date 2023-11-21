Zafer Nasser to LBCI: We need clear political decision not to leave vacuum in army leadership

The Secretary-General of the Progressive Socialist Party, Zafer Nasser, said there are no new developments in the file of the term extension for the army commander, stating, "The positions remain the same, and Speaker Nabih Berri has requested a deadline until the end of November, refusing to hold a legislative session with a united agenda item."



In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he said, "What is needed is a clear political decision not to leave a vacuum in the leadership of the army, and extension is the shortest way, with the appointment of the Chief of Staff and a military council."



He also mentioned, "The Chief of Staff and a military council are not enough; we need an army commander."



Furthermore, he pointed out that the essential appointment should be in the presence of a president.



He clarified that they proposed the extension for General Othman to avoid a vacuum affecting institutions.



Regarding the presidency, Nasser rejected using any event in favor of any party, saying, "We still adhere to our position of agreeing on a third option. The matter is political, not about the chances associated with the presence of Joseph Aoun in the army leadership or not."