US pledges ongoing collaboration with Lebanon for regional peace, Biden says on Independence Day

Lebanon News
2023-11-21 | 08:17
High views
US pledges ongoing collaboration with Lebanon for regional peace, Biden says on Independence Day
US pledges ongoing collaboration with Lebanon for regional peace, Biden says on Independence Day

US President Joe Biden affirmed, "The United States will continue to collaborate closely with Lebanon and partners in the Middle East to maintain peace and prevent the expansion of the conflict."

In an address to Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on the occasion of Independence Day, he stated, "Allow me to convey, on behalf of the American people, the warmest wishes on the eightieth anniversary of independence."

He added: "Through our shared commitment to stability and prosperity in the region, the longstanding relationship between Lebanon and the United States is of great importance in building a better future for our peoples and all nations around the world."

President Biden affirmed: "I also look forward to working with you in the coming year to shape a safer, more prosperous, and integrated future for the peoples of the region."
 

