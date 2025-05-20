Defense Ministry imposes stricter gun license rules to curb arms misuse

As part of the Defense Ministry’s efforts to curb the widespread possession of unregulated weapons, Defense Minister Michel Menassa has introduced a new reform measure requiring all gun license applications to include an exact identification of the weapon’s type and serial number, regardless of the applicant’s identity or status.



The decision marks an end to a previously lenient phase in which licenses were granted without detailed information, leaving room for abuse and loopholes in the law.



The new approach is based on documented data that enables authorities to trace every licensed weapon and hold violators accountable.



The measure requires citizens to provide accurate declarations about their firearms and places responsibility on the relevant authorities to thoroughly verify each license.



It is seen as a key step toward improving transparency and tightening the regulation of gun ownership to enhance internal security.