Abdollahian: Resistance in Gaza demonstrated the setbacks faced by the United States and Israel in the eyes of global public opinion

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, congratulated the Lebanese people, army, and government on Independence Day.



During his visit to Beirut on Wednesday, Abdollahian emphasized that six weeks of resistance in Gaza demonstrated the setbacks faced by the United States and Israel in the eyes of global public opinion.



He stated, "We are in Beirut to discuss with Lebanese officials on achieving maximum security in the region, and we heard from resistance leaders in the region that they will be on high alert until all Palestinian rights are fulfilled."