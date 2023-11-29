Berri holds two meetings with Le Drian and Spanish ambassador to discuss the latest developments

On Wednesday, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri welcomed the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and the accompanying delegation at the second presidential residence in Ain el-Tineh.



The meeting, also attended by French Ambassador Hervé Magro, delved into the latest political developments and updates.



Berri also received the Spanish Ambassador to Lebanon, Jesus Santos Aguado, to discuss the overall situation in Lebanon and the region. The talks encompassed the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the southern Lebanese border villages.



Additionally, discussions touched upon the bilateral relations between Lebanon and Spain.