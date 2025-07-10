News
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack targeting Israel
Middle East News
10-07-2025 | 04:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack targeting Israel
Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility on Thursday for a missile attack targeting Israel's Ben Gurion airport after the Israeli military said it had intercepted the strike.
The Houthis "carried out a qualitative military operation" using a ballistic missile, military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a video statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Yemen
Houthi
Israel
Ben Gurion
Airport
Gaza civil defense says 23 killed in Israeli strikes
Previous
