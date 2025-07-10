Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack targeting Israel

Middle East News
10-07-2025 | 04:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yemen&#39;s Houthis claim missile attack targeting Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack targeting Israel

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility on Thursday for a missile attack targeting Israel's Ben Gurion airport after the Israeli military said it had intercepted the strike.

The Houthis "carried out a qualitative military operation" using a ballistic missile, military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a video statement.

AFP

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthi

Israel

Ben Gurion

Airport

Gaza civil defense says 23 killed in Israeli strikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-04

Yemen's Houthi rebels claim missile attack on Israel's main airport

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-18

Yemen's Houthis claim missile fire at Israel airport

LBCI
Middle East News
11:23

Yemen's Houthis claim recent deadly Red Sea attack on merchant ship

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-07

Yemen's Houthis claim Sunday attack on commercial ship in Red Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:09

Gaza civil defense says 23 killed in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59

Hamas agrees to release ten hostages as part of Gaza ceasefire talks, says negotiations are tough

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

From ground incursions to media narratives: Israel’s dual approach in Lebanon—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel explores normalization with Syria, despite challenges—could this mark a turning point in Mideast relations?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-15

Israeli drone strike on Aitaroun kills one, injures three including child

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Lebanon records over 3,500 Israeli violations since November ceasefire: Official tally

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-04

Reuters: Hezbollah considering scaling back its arsenal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-08

Lebanon at a crossroads: Tom Barrack on the US paper, Hezbollah, and the future of unity — here is the full interview

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israel tests boundaries in Lebanon with new ground incursions and offenses

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Israeli army claims destroying Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

From ground incursions to media narratives: Israel’s dual approach in Lebanon—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:11

Total arrests rise to eight over arms displayed during Ashura march

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

US State Dept spokesperson urges Lebanon to advance Hezbollah disarmament and urgent reforms after Barrack’s visit

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:30

From crown to cause: Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa named mental health ambassador

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Hezbollah insists US must pressure Israel before dialogue on weapons: here’s what we know

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59

Hamas agrees to release ten hostages as part of Gaza ceasefire talks, says negotiations are tough

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More