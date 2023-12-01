Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab

2023-12-01 | 09:58
Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab
Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab

Hezbollah announced on Friday: "We targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Jal al-Alam site with appropriate weapons."

In turn, the National News Agency reported that Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Labbouneh area and the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab.
 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Soldiers

Jal al-Alam

Israel

Artillery

Labbouneh

Aita al-Shaab

