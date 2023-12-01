News
Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
2023-12-01 | 09:58
0
min
Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab
Hezbollah announced on Friday: "We targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Jal al-Alam site with appropriate weapons."
In turn, the National News Agency reported that Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Labbouneh area and the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab.
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Soldiers
Jal al-Alam
Israel
Artillery
Labbouneh
Aita al-Shaab
