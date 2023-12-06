News
Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death
Lebanon News
2023-12-06 | 08:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death
France condemned on Wednesday the Israeli shelling that resulted in the death of a Lebanese soldier, the first fatality from the military establishment since the escalation began on the southern border of Lebanon between Hezbollah and Israel.
The spokesperson for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that France "expresses deep concern about the continued clashes on the borders between Lebanon and Israel."
It called on "all parties" to "exercise the utmost restraint."
The Israeli army stated that the Lebanese Armed Forces "were not the target of the strike" but rather a location for Hezbollah.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
France
Israel
Lebanese
Soldier
Fatality
Escalation
Hezbollah
Israel
