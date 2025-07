German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday urged the European Union to strike a "quick and simple" deal on tariffs with the United States, with just days to go before a negotiating deadline.



"It is better to achieve a quick and simple solution than a lengthy and complicated one that remains in the negotiation stage for months," Merz said in Berlin, at a time when EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic is in Washington seeking to seal an agreement.



AFP