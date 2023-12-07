AFP Investigation: Israeli tank shell killed journalist, injured others on October 13 in south Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-12-07 | 03:46
High views
LBCI
LBCI
AFP Investigation: Israeli tank shell killed journalist, injured others on October 13 in south Lebanon
AFP Investigation: Israeli tank shell killed journalist, injured others on October 13 in south Lebanon

An investigation conducted by Agence France-Presse and published on Thursday revealed that an Israeli tank shell killed a journalist and injured others, including two photographers from Agence France-Presse, on October 13 in South Lebanon. 

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, both of which conducted separate investigations leading to the same conclusion, have called for an inquiry into this "war crime," as they conveyed to Agence France-Presse. 

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Investigation

Israel

Tank

Journalist

Photographers

South Lebanon

