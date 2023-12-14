National Defense Minister updates PM Mikati on key military appointments

Lebanon News
2023-12-14 | 08:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
National Defense Minister updates PM Mikati on key military appointments
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
National Defense Minister updates PM Mikati on key military appointments

Lebanon's Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, addressed a letter to Prime Minister Najib Mikati, informing him that "the Ministry of Defense is taking the necessary steps through administrative procedures to definitively fill the expected vacancy in the leadership of the army, ensuring its continuity in these two main institutions and the Chief of Staff position."

It added: "This is in accordance with the agreements reached in meetings with the Cabinet and in compliance with constitutional provisions and applicable legal texts."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Minister

National Defense

Maurice Sleem

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Leadership

Lebanese Army

LBCI Next
Traffic Accident on Fahoud-Dbayeh Bridge Leaves Numerous Injuries
Legislative debate: Decision surrounding Army Commander uncertain in the absence of a president
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-13

Prime Minister Mikati calls for Cabinet session on Friday at 12:30 PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-12

French Foreign Minister Colonna is set to visit southern regions in Lebanon upon her arrival on Friday

LBCI
World News
2023-12-08

Blinken meets with the Qatari Prime Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-03

Qatar's Prime Minister: Doha is committed to ceasefire efforts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:28

Land Registry reopens: Reversal of decision amid corruption allegations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:24

Christmas in Kawkaba: A timeless celebration of joy and unity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:11

Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:39

Putin considers Gaza “disaster” to be incomparable to Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
06:56

Turkish MP dies after suffering heart attack in parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-01

Gemayel: Nasrallah is responsible for what is happening in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Legislative debate: Decision surrounding Army Commander uncertain in the absence of a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:44

Traffic Accident on Fahoud-Dbayeh Bridge Leaves Numerous Injuries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

US-Israel relations: Past and present of US-Israel dynamics during war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:12

UAE's triumph at COP28: Charting a new course for climate action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Lebanon in focus: Global Refugee Forum addresses urgency of refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Insights from Parliament: MPs express concerns on army leadership and security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:11

Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:57

Beyond the Beirut blast: Triumph overcomes tragedy in Liliane Sheito's case

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More