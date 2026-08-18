UAE says Iran launched two missiles at it

Middle East News
18-08-2026 | 13:08
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UAE says Iran launched two missiles at it
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UAE says Iran launched two missiles at it

The UAE's defense ministry said on Tuesday that it detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran ⁠against the Gulf country.

It said one fell inside territorial waters, while another fell outside, and stressed the UAE's readiness to deal with any threats.

There was no ‌immediate ⁠comment from Iran.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UAE's interior ministry sent a phone alert stating that ⁠the situation was safe and people should resume normal activities ⁠after an earlier alert warning of a missile ⁠threat.

Reuters

Middle East News

UAE

Defense

Ballistic

Missiles

Iran

Gulf

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