UAE says Iran launched two missiles at it

The UAE's defense ministry said on Tuesday that it detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran ⁠against the Gulf country.



It said one fell inside territorial waters, while another fell outside, and stressed the UAE's readiness to deal with any threats.



There was no ‌immediate ⁠comment from Iran.



Earlier on Tuesday, the UAE's interior ministry sent a phone alert stating that ⁠the situation was safe and people should resume normal activities ⁠after an earlier alert warning of a missile ⁠threat.



Reuters