US sanctions International Criminal Court president, Treasury Department website shows

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18-08-2026 | 13:44
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US sanctions International Criminal Court president, Treasury Department website shows
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US sanctions International Criminal Court president, Treasury Department website shows

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Tomoko Akane, a Japanese judge who is president of the International Criminal Court, according to the U.S. Treasury Department website.

The move is the latest escalation in the ‌Trump administration's campaign against The Hague-based court, which was established in 2002 by the international community to prosecute war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. The U.S. is not a member of the court.

The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets the individuals may have and essentially cut them off from the U.S. financial system, with which almost all internationally operating banks have close ties.

The Treasury also issued a general license on Tuesday authorizing the wind-down of transactions involving Akane through September 17.

Reuters

World News

United States

Tomoko Akane

International Criminal Court

Treasury Department

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