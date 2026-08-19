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Lebanon invited to Sept. 17 Paris talks ahead of international conference supporting army, ISF
Lebanon News
19-08-2026 | 05:31
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Lebanon invited to Sept. 17 Paris talks ahead of international conference supporting army, ISF
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received a letter from French President Emmanuel Macron, inviting Lebanon to participate in a preparatory meeting in Paris on Sept. 17 ahead of an international conference to support the Lebanese Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces.
The preparatory meeting will bring together military delegations and experts from several countries.
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