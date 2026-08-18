Gaza health officials say Israeli strike on port kills five

Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-08-2026 | 12:02
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Gaza health officials say Israeli strike on port kills five
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Gaza health officials say Israeli strike on port kills five

Gaza health officials said on Tuesday that an Israeli airstrike had killed five people in the port of Gaza City and wounded a dozen more.

The Israeli military said it had struck a target on the Gaza coast to hit several Hamas commanders with "a precise aerial strike to remove the threat."

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

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Israel-Gaza War Updates

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