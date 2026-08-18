IAEA chief says found 'tons of nuclear materials' in Syria

Middle East News
18-08-2026 | 10:38
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IAEA chief says found &#39;tons of nuclear materials&#39; in Syria
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IAEA chief says found 'tons of nuclear materials' in Syria

U.N. nuclear watchdog head Rafael Grossi said Tuesday that his agency had found several tons of nuclear materials at a previously undeclared site dating from the rule of Syria's previous authorities.

"After your courageous decision to inform us that there was another place, another site where nuclear material had been stored, we were able to access this place... we are talking about a few tons of nuclear material that could be put to bad use," Grossi, who heads the International Atomic Energy Agency, told a news conference in Damascus.

AFP

Middle East News

United Nations

Nuclear

Rafael Grossi

Syria

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