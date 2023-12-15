Cabinet session fails to convene due to quorum obstruction

Lebanon News
2023-12-15 | 10:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cabinet session fails to convene due to quorum obstruction
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Cabinet session fails to convene due to quorum obstruction

A cabinet session scheduled for Friday at the Grand Serail failed to take place due to the quorum obstruction.

Present at the Serail were Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami and the Ministers of Finance, Youssef Khalil; Health, Firas Abiad; Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie; State for Administrative Development Affairs Najla Riachi; Environment Nasser Yassin; Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi; Labor, Moustafa Bayram; Telecommunications, Johnny Corm; Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Mortada; Information, Ziad Makary, and Tourism, Walid Nassar. 

The Cabinet Secretariat had received prior apologies from several ministers regarding their inability to attend the session, while others faced difficulties arriving due to the demonstration held by retired military personnel at the entrances of the Serail.

The caretaker Prime Minister held a consultative meeting with the ministers who managed to attend at the Serail.

Lebanon News

Cabinet

Session

Quorum

Obstruction

LBCI Next
Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop
Israel: One in five rockets fired by Hezbollah falls inside Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-14

Cabinet session postponed to Monday due to quorum obstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Cabinet session postponed due to insufficient attendance of ministers for quorum achievement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-13

Prime Minister Mikati calls for Cabinet session on Friday at 12:30 PM

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-18

Army Commander’s fate hangs on Cabinet session amidst opposition and intensive communications

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:32

Parliament approves law for term extension of Army Commander, ISF Director General

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:38

Global Refugee Forum highlights: Lebanon's complex refugee dynamics

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Lebanese Parliament extends the Army Commander and Security Services' term for one year

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Hezbollah: Our fighters targeted Jardah site with Burkan missiles and the Intelligence Battalion in the Metat Barracks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-14

Beyond the Beirut blast: Triumph overcomes tragedy in Liliane Sheito's case

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-14

We do not support reaching ceasefire in Gaza because it would benefit Hamas, but we do support humanitarian truces: The White House

LBCI
World News
09:14

Western countries call for an end to settler violence in occupied West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-16

Blinken returns to Israel after a tour and discussions in Arab countries

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Israel drops 'warning' leaflets over Lebanon's southern areas; here are the details

LBCI
Middle East News
08:06

Al Jazeera's Wael al-Dahdouh wounded in Khan Yunis

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Hezbollah: Our fighters targeted Jardah site with Burkan missiles and the Intelligence Battalion in the Metat Barracks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:31

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Lebanese Parliament extends the Army Commander and Security Services' term for one year

LBCI
Middle East News
12:14

Israeli army spokesman: We will resort to the military option if diplomacy fails to remove Hezbollah from the border

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Cabinet session postponed due to insufficient attendance of ministers for quorum achievement

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:19

Lebanese Political Drama: Tensions Rise Between Government and Parliament Over Army Commander's Extension

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More