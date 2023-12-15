Cabinet session fails to convene due to quorum obstruction

A cabinet session scheduled for Friday at the Grand Serail failed to take place due to the quorum obstruction.



Present at the Serail were Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami and the Ministers of Finance, Youssef Khalil; Health, Firas Abiad; Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie; State for Administrative Development Affairs Najla Riachi; Environment Nasser Yassin; Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi; Labor, Moustafa Bayram; Telecommunications, Johnny Corm; Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Mortada; Information, Ziad Makary, and Tourism, Walid Nassar.



The Cabinet Secretariat had received prior apologies from several ministers regarding their inability to attend the session, while others faced difficulties arriving due to the demonstration held by retired military personnel at the entrances of the Serail.



The caretaker Prime Minister held a consultative meeting with the ministers who managed to attend at the Serail.