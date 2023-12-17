MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Franjieh remains our candidate

MP Kassem Hashem emphasized that the legislative session results cannot be weighed on the scale of the presidential elections.



In an interview on LBCI’s "Nharkom Said" TV show, he pointed out that the circumstances of the country and its interests dictated what happened, regardless of the perspectives of each party.



In addition, Hashem stated, "Regarding the presidential elections, it depends on this session in terms of preparation, understanding, and closeness that can lay the foundation for discussing the issue of the presidency."



He explained that "Nabih Berri's call for dialogue was to reach an agreement on specifications without having any vetoes, but rather a commitment to the specifications and those who meet the specifications, and there was no insistence on a specific name, but unfortunately, some rejected the logic and principle of dialogue."



Hashem stressed that the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Franjieh, is still their candidate “because it is a principled issue and was not the result of a specific intersection.”