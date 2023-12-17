News
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Franjieh remains our candidate
Lebanon News
2023-12-17 | 04:58
MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Franjieh remains our candidate
MP Kassem Hashem emphasized that the legislative session results cannot be weighed on the scale of the presidential elections.
In an interview on LBCI’s "Nharkom Said" TV show, he pointed out that the circumstances of the country and its interests dictated what happened, regardless of the perspectives of each party.
In addition, Hashem stated, "Regarding the presidential elections, it depends on this session in terms of preparation, understanding, and closeness that can lay the foundation for discussing the issue of the presidency."
He explained that "Nabih Berri's call for dialogue was to reach an agreement on specifications without having any vetoes, but rather a commitment to the specifications and those who meet the specifications, and there was no insistence on a specific name, but unfortunately, some rejected the logic and principle of dialogue."
Hashem stressed that the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Franjieh, is still their candidate “because it is a principled issue and was not the result of a specific intersection.”
Lebanon News
MP
Kassem Hashem
Sleiman Franjieh
President
Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-11-01
Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression, addresses presidential vacancy impact
Lebanon News
2023-11-01
Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression, addresses presidential vacancy impact
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-07
Qatari Mediation in Lebanon: Unraveling Political Complexities and Maneuvering for Presidential Succession
Press Highlights
2023-10-07
Qatari Mediation in Lebanon: Unraveling Political Complexities and Maneuvering for Presidential Succession
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-24
MP Mohammad Raad calls for swift Presidential election to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
2023-09-24
MP Mohammad Raad calls for swift Presidential election to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-15
Global Refugee Forum highlights: Lebanon's complex refugee dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-15
Global Refugee Forum highlights: Lebanon's complex refugee dynamics
0
Middle East News
06:50
French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border
Middle East News
06:50
French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border
0
Middle East News
04:34
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon
Middle East News
04:34
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
00:39
Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment
Press Highlights
00:39
Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-16
France’s Colonna to visit Lebanon on Monday
Lebanon News
2023-12-16
France’s Colonna to visit Lebanon on Monday
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-16
Al-Hajjar to succeed Oueidat
Press Highlights
2023-12-16
Al-Hajjar to succeed Oueidat
0
Middle East News
2023-10-23
EU seeks additional assistance for Gaza, intends to discuss request for 'humanitarian ceasefire'
Middle East News
2023-10-23
EU seeks additional assistance for Gaza, intends to discuss request for 'humanitarian ceasefire'
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:05
In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
07:05
In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Middle East News
04:34
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon
Middle East News
04:34
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon
2
Press Highlights
00:39
Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment
Press Highlights
00:39
Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment
3
Middle East News
06:50
French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border
Middle East News
06:50
French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border
4
News Bulletin Reports
07:05
In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
07:05
In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges
5
Middle East News
07:13
Aid enters Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing for first time since the war’s outbreak
Middle East News
07:13
Aid enters Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing for first time since the war’s outbreak
6
News Bulletin Reports
06:21
Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season
News Bulletin Reports
06:21
Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Echoes of desperation: Tel Aviv streets closed as hostages pay the price
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Echoes of desperation: Tel Aviv streets closed as hostages pay the price
8
Lebanon News
04:58
MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Franjieh remains our candidate
Lebanon News
04:58
MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Franjieh remains our candidate
