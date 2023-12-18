UNIFIL Commander: Situation in southern Lebanon is tense and dangerous

UNIFIL's Commander, General Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz, has affirmed that the situation in southern Lebanon is tense and dangerous, with escalating tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.



Speaking to journalists before meeting with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, General Del Col stated, "the current situation, as everyone knows, is tense. It is difficult and dangerous."



He clarified that UNIFIL is working to maintain the current situation, especially playing a role as a mediator between the two parties "to avoid miscalculations or interpretations that could be another cause for escalation."



He emphasized that Hezbollah is increasingly using long-range weapons while Israel violates Lebanese airspace.



"But in the past three days, we have noticed a decrease in the exchange of fire," he said.



He also highlighted the close connection between the conflict in Gaza and the rising tensions in southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah supports the Hamas movement.