Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority: Vehicle registration schedule revealed

Lebanon News
2023-12-30 | 08:57
High views
Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority: Vehicle registration schedule revealed
2min
Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority: Vehicle registration schedule revealed

The Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority - Vehicle Registration Department has announced the reception of citizens during the first week of the new year to complete the services previously announced as follows:

A- At the main center in Dekwaneh:

-Tuesday and Wednesday, January 2nd and 3rd, 2024, by appointment reservation through the authority's website. The appointment platform will be open on Monday, January 1st, 2024, at 4:00 PM.

-Thursday, January 4th, 2024, for citizens who could not book an appointment, provided that the individuals themselves attend and representatives are not accepted.

B- In other departments (Zahle, Sidon, Nabatieh, and Tripoli), in addition to the previous services, it is possible to complete new transactions related to the transfer of ownership of previously non-operational (scrapped) private tourist cars to a new owner. The required documents must be brought for inspection, and the work will be completed according to the following schedule:

-Tuesdays for vehicles and motorcycles/ for licenses ending with numbers (structure/sequence): 0, 1, 2, 3

-Wednesdays for vehicles and motorcycles/ for licenses ending with numbers (structure/sequence): 4, 5, 6

-Thursdays for vehicles and motorcycles/ for licenses ending with numbers (structure/sequence): 7, 8, 9

Note that the department will announce the availability of new services in the coming days.
 

