Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details

News Bulletin Reports
06-01-2026 | 12:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

This was the scene in the town of Ghaziyeh, specifically inside its industrial zone, following airstrikes carried out by Israeli fighter jets after midnight between Monday and Tuesday. 

The strikes caused damage estimated at tens of thousands of dollars and left two people wounded.

Ghaziyeh, in the Sidon district, was targeted just hours after Israeli strikes hit the nearby town of Kfar Hatta in the same district. 

The attacks were part of a broader series of strikes that also included the town of Anan in the Jezzine district, as well as the towns of Manara and Ain el-Tineh in the western Bekaa.

All of the strikes were preceded by Israeli warnings issued through maps published by the Israeli army’s spokesperson.

The timing and location of this escalation carry particular significance. In terms of timing, the strikes come on the eve of a meeting of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism which, according to information obtained by LBCI, will include only military representatives from the Lebanese and Israeli sides, at a joint U.S.-Israeli request. 

This marks a shift from previous meetings that also included civilian participants, a development seen as a negative indicator.

The strikes also come two days ahead of a Lebanese Cabinet session expected to discuss moving to the second phase of limiting weapons to the authority of the state, a phase that geographically extends from the Litani River to the Awali River.

The locations targeted by the Israeli strikes are also telling. Ghaziyeh, Kfar Hatta and Anan all fall within the geography of the second phase. Notably, Anan is an entirely Christian town. 

Sources at the presidential palace told LBCI that Lebanon contacted the monitoring mechanism after the Israeli warnings were issued, stressing that the house targeted in Anan contained no military equipment and that its owners were not even in Lebanon. Despite this, Israel insisted on striking the house.

Through these strikes, Tel Aviv appears to be sending several messages: it is monitoring the upcoming meeting before it takes place, testing the Lebanese government ahead of its Cabinet session, and setting parameters in advance of the second phase.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

airstrikes

southern

western

Lebanon

ahead

security

talks—the

details

From Syria’s border villages to displacement in Lebanon: Inside Hermel’s Imam Ali camp
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-24

Israeli airstrikes hit areas near Zefta and Al-Baisariyah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-30

Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq and Mahmoudiyeh, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-18

Israel monitors Lebanon, Syria closely ahead of potential escalation—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-18

Four demands, clear limits: Lebanon sets the tone ahead of ceasefire monitoring talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

From Syria’s border villages to displacement in Lebanon: Inside Hermel’s Imam Ali camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-05

From Maduro to Beirut: Urgent warning for Lebanon’s financial reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-05

From land deal to disappearance: Lebanese probe into missing Ahmad Shukr

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-04

Security assessments: Netanyahu sidesteps Lebanon in first cabinet meeting after Trump talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-30

Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-29

Lebanese army targets major drug traffickers in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-26

Lebanese Army conducts raid Baalbek in coordination with military intelligence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

From Syria’s border villages to displacement in Lebanon: Inside Hermel’s Imam Ali camp

LBCI
Middle East News
11:59

African Union calls on Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland

LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Saudi-led Yemen initiative gains US backing amid regional consultations: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Syria, Israel to set up joint cell under US on de-escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah operatives in Khirbet Selm, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More