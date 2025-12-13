Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir returns to prison after medical check-up

13-12-2025 | 07:36
Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir returns to prison after medical check-up
Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir returns to prison after medical check-up

After reports circulated that Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir had been transferred to a Beirut hospital, his legal representative told LBCI that he underwent a medical check-up and imaging scans before returning to prison.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Ahmed al-Assir

Beirut

Hospital

