Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir returns to prison after medical check-up
Lebanon News
13-12-2025 | 07:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir returns to prison after medical check-up
After reports circulated that Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir had been transferred to a Beirut hospital, his legal representative told LBCI that he underwent a medical check-up and imaging scans before returning to prison.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Ahmed al-Assir
Beirut
Hospital
