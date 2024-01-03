Deputy Chief of UNIFIL's Strategic Communications and Public Information Office, Kandice Ardiel, expressed deep concern about the situation along the Blue Line following the assassination of Saleh Al-Arouri.



In an interview with the National News Agency, she stated, "We are deeply concerned about any potential for escalation that could have devastating consequences for people on both sides of the Blue Line."



"We continue to implore all parties to cease their fire and any influential actors with influence to urge restraint," Ardiel added.