Tenenti: UNIFIL is neutral and does not support any side
Lebanon News
2024-04-18 | 15:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tenenti: UNIFIL is neutral and does not support any side
Andrea Tenenti, the official spokesperson for UNIFIL, emphasized that UNIFIL is neutral and does not conduct surveillance activities or support any side, pointing out that the only thing it supports is peace.
In response to a question from the National News Agency, Tenenti stated, "We have taken note of the incorrect reports that contribute to creating a serious misunderstanding regarding UNIFIL's mandate and the nature of its work."
He added, "The pursuit of peace through the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 is the reason for our presence here, and that is why we will continue to carry out the tasks entrusted to us."
Tenenti continued, "False allegations can put the men and women who work for peace at risk, while the mission strives to de-escalate tensions, prevent misunderstandings, and support local communities during this challenging time.''
He further stated, ''This is achieved through patrols, about 20 percent of which are coordinated with the Lebanese Armed Forces, and reporting violations on both sides of the Blue Line, as well as through unique communication channels designed to avoid misunderstandings and further escalation."
Tenenti emphasized that inciting language can lead to a very dangerous situation, saying, "Peace and stability are our only objectives. They are the reason we were invited here by the Lebanese government and granted a mandate by the UN Security Council."
