News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-11 | 14:05
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius
Report by Petra Abou Haydar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
After Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun's recent win on the global stage, a team from LBCI headed from Lebanon to the Island of Mauritius, located in the Indian Ocean off the southeast coast of Africa.
On this stunning island, LBCI's first encounter was with Miss Lebanon, Yasmina Zaytoun, after she won the titles of Miss World Asia 2024 and first runner-up for the 71st Miss World, marking a significant achievement.
For the first time since the competition, and after spending three weeks in India preparing for it, Yasmina, along with nine other beauty queens representing different continents and a delegation from the Miss World Organisation, traveled to this island.
Yasmina, the queen who not only secured the titles of Miss World Asia and the first runner-up for the pageant, topped the stage with her sweet personality and intelligence.
She presented the most beautiful image of Lebanon.
During an interview, Yasmina Zaytoun said that she spent significant time preparing for her participation in this pageant with LBCI, especially as she was getting ready mentally, believing that something good was set to happen for Lebanon and Lebanese women.
Yasmina Zaytoun's selection for all stages of the pageant was not a coincidence. As she explained to LBCI, she was chosen because she believed in the power of her message, saying: "I focused on topics other people perhaps hesitated to tackle."
She added, "Beauty with a Purpose had a deep significance for me as a Lebanese, as we are going through an economic crisis [...] and everything we went through after the COVID-19 pandemic and the Beirut Port explosion [...], I had to showcase what the Lebanese people are going through and how strong we are. "
She noted that after three weeks, "we should rest a little from everything we have done [...] I can't wait to return to Lebanon."
On another note, Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, told LBCI: "Well, I can tell you about Yasmina in a way that I can tell you about Lebanon. She is kind, like Lebanese people. She is warm, like Lebanese people. She loves tourism, like Lebanese want, and we must all work together to make that possible."
She added: "She's a great representative. We love her dearly, and we hope she will work with us for the rest of the year to support the causes around the world."
"I love Miss Lebanon. I spoke to her this morning at breakfast and told her how impactful she is and how important her voice is for little girls who look like her and come from places like she does," Miss World Caribbean 2024 Aché Abrahams told LBCI.
Speaking to LBCI, Miss England Jessica Ashley Gagen expressed: "I would love to come to Lebanon. I have been to the Middle East a few times, never Lebanon, and I want to see everywhere based on knowing Miss Lebanon."
"I think it must be amazing. She is so wonderful, so I can't wait to come and see her one day," she added.
"Honestly, she is Miss World for me," Miss World New Zealand Navjot Kaur noted.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Variety and Tech
Yasmina Zaytoun
Lebanese
Miss World
Lebanon
Mauritius
Miss Lebanon
Next
Biden's warning on Gaza: Implications for US-Israel relations
NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun tops Miss World pageant with exquisite looks
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun tops Miss World pageant with exquisite looks
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon crowned first runner-up for Miss World 2024
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon crowned first runner-up for Miss World 2024
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Waiting for aid: Gaza awaits arrival of humanitarian aid ship amid delays
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Waiting for aid: Gaza awaits arrival of humanitarian aid ship amid delays
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:08
Biden's warning on Gaza: Implications for US-Israel relations
News Bulletin Reports
14:08
Biden's warning on Gaza: Implications for US-Israel relations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-10
NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-10
NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-06
Nikki Haley concludes White House bid
World News
2024-03-06
Nikki Haley concludes White House bid
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-12
Berri's diplomatic agenda: Talks with British Shadow Foreign Secretary and French Ambassador
Lebanon News
2024-01-12
Berri's diplomatic agenda: Talks with British Shadow Foreign Secretary and French Ambassador
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon qualifies for Top 12 in Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon qualifies for Top 12 in Miss World pageant
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:03
Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:03
Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius
3
Lebanon News
16:40
Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek
Lebanon News
16:40
Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek
4
Lebanon News
06:42
Hezbollah says stages multi-drone strike on Israeli outpost in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
06:42
Hezbollah says stages multi-drone strike on Israeli outpost in Golan Heights
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns
6
Lebanon News
07:23
Najib Mikati: Election of president marks beginning, not end, of reform journey
Lebanon News
07:23
Najib Mikati: Election of president marks beginning, not end, of reform journey
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23
Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23
Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed
8
Lebanon News
14:34
Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations
Lebanon News
14:34
Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More