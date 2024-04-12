LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-12 | 12:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi 

The assassination case of Mohammad Sarour, a former employee of the Hezbollah-affiliated Qard al-Hasan Association, has been veiled in security and judicial secrecy since 2019 when he was added to the US sanctions list. 

He was accused of transferring funds from Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) to Hamas in Gaza through Hezbollah.

However, new information obtained by LBCI suggests that Sarour received a call on Monday, two days before his disappearance, to deliver a remittance to a woman Z.J. in Beit Meri. Accompanied by his nephew, he arrived at the villa and handed over the amount from the villa's window. 

The woman informed him that another remittance would arrive in a week, but he received a call on Wednesday about its arrival. He went alone to deliver it, but this time he was lured inside the villa and killed.

Security analysts believe that Mohammad Sarour was lured by someone outside Lebanon, trusted by him, who deceived him into delivering money to this woman, while he was actually being set up.

The perpetrators of the crime likely left Lebanese territory immediately after its execution using foreign passports.

According to two forensic reports, as well as criminal evidence, Sarour was shot seven times with a pistol, and bruises and rope marks were found on his body, suggesting that he may have been subjected to physical pressure and interrogation to disclose information about the network he was communicating with abroad for money transfers.

The planning for Sarour's assassination appears to have taken months and been executed with high precision. Sources indicate that the villa was rented for one year, and the elderly owner was tempted with $48,000 cash as rent payment.

Furthermore, the line used by the woman to contact Sarour was new and had only been used to contact him, complicating matters further for the Intelligence Branch, which operates with absolute secrecy.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Mohammad Sarour

Assassination

Security

Judicial

Secrecy

LBCI Next
Inside Israel: High alert among Israelis amid Iran tensions
Russian Ministry Urges Caution for Citizens Traveling to Middle East Amid Regional Tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-07

Security leaks: Suspicions arise over assassination of Iranian commander in Damascus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11

UN Security Council calls on Israel to increase efforts in facilitating aid access to Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-09

The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Inside Israel: High alert among Israelis amid Iran tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-11

Russian Ministry Urges Caution for Citizens Traveling to Middle East Amid Regional Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-11

Israel Heightens Readiness Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Bassil cautions against war plot amid Pascal Sleiman's killing, warns against exploiting differences between FPM, Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-04

The International Atomic Energy Agency indicates decrease in Iran's enriched uranium stockpile

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-21

Ancelotti: "I'll never talk about Brazil. I'm Real Madrid's coach."

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Nasser Yassin to LBCI: Any crime now heightens tension, divides nation

LBCI
Middle East News
09:36

Bloomberg, citing informed sources: Israel is preparing for a possible and direct Iranian attack or through its proxies, in the next 48 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
06:20

France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:21

Israeli defense minister: A direct Iranian attack would require appropriate response

LBCI
Middle East News
00:03

Iran aims to contain fallout in Israel response, 'will not be hasty'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Bou Habib advocates for Greek mediation in Middle East crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More