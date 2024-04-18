UNIFIL spokesperson affirms: Peacekeeping operations and civilian staff continue duties

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti announced that UNIFIL's peacekeepers and civilian staff "remain in their positions and continue to perform their duties."



He emphasized that "UNIFIL's work continues, including patrols, supply convoys, logistics, and troop rotations, both inside and outside Lebanon."



Tenenti added, "The safety and security of United Nations staff and their families are our top priority."



He explained: "In October 2023, UNIFIL decided, as a precautionary measure, to relocate the families of its civilian staff to housing outside the operational area, including in Tyre."