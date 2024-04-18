UNIFIL spokesperson affirms: Peacekeeping operations and civilian staff continue duties

Lebanon News
2024-04-18 | 06:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UNIFIL spokesperson affirms: Peacekeeping operations and civilian staff continue duties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UNIFIL spokesperson affirms: Peacekeeping operations and civilian staff continue duties

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti announced that UNIFIL's peacekeepers and civilian staff "remain in their positions and continue to perform their duties."

He emphasized that "UNIFIL's work continues, including patrols, supply convoys, logistics, and troop rotations, both inside and outside Lebanon."

Tenenti added, "The safety and security of United Nations staff and their families are our top priority."

He explained: "In October 2023, UNIFIL decided, as a precautionary measure, to relocate the families of its civilian staff to housing outside the operational area, including in Tyre."
 

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

Andrea Tenenti

South

Lebanon

Peacekeepers

LBCI Next
Egypt's ambassador: Agreement with Bassil on urgent issues, presidential election priority
MP Bou Assi: Lebanon Starts Pressuring Displaced to Return
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-03

Lebanese Army investigation: UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon injured in mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-03

UNIFIL: Peacekeepers remain active despite escalating tensions in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-30

Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-30

Mikati condemns the 'targeting' of UNIFIL in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Video: LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle' producer hands over props following legal battle

LBCI
Middle East News
07:20

Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Tehran and Beirut until April 30: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Mikati in France to Discuss Syrian Refugee Issue with Macron

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Egypt's ambassador: Agreement with Bassil on urgent issues, presidential election priority

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-14

Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati plans emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Mikati in France to Discuss Syrian Refugee Issue with Macron

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-15

Israel wants to harm Iran with a possible strike on a facility in Tehran or a cyber-attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07

Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defense minister says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli jamming operation causes disruption to GPS, TV, satellite channels, and cell communications in southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:02

Israeli air force states fighter jets hit Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:18

Phosphorus shelling hit outskirts of Khiam, southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Israeli warplanes strike agricultural land near Baalbek: Three missiles launched

LBCI
Middle East News
11:30

Israeli army confirms injury of 14 soldiers in strike carried out by Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
09:20

Fourteen people reportedly injured in a Hezbollah shelling on Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Flight delays and flooded streets: UAE grapples with 'historic' rainfall

LBCI
Middle East News
00:56

Israel considered 'swift' retaliatory strikes against Iran: Reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More