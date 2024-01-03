News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fouad Siniora condemns the Israeli assassination of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri
Lebanon News
2024-01-03 | 06:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Fouad Siniora condemns the Israeli assassination of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri
Fouad Siniora condemned the assassination crime carried out by Israel in the southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in the death of several leaders of Hamas.
In a statement, he expressed his support for the position of the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, in urgently filing a complaint to the Security Council in this regard.
He considered that Israel, in this assassination crime, is attempting to achieve a victory after failing, so far, to achieve any of the objectives it set for its invasion of the Gaza Strip.
He said, "Thus, it is working, with the support of its influential allies, to expand the scope of the war, to lure Lebanon into involvement in this ongoing war in Gaza and the West Bank, which is unacceptable and cannot be approved."
He added, "Because Lebanon, and the overwhelming majority of the Lebanese, do not want and cannot get involved in this destructive war."
Siniora pointed to the number of armed Palestinian organizations in Lebanon and other armed groups in various Lebanese areas, including the southern suburbs of Beirut, stating that this matter requires attention to its reflections and consequences on the overall national, political, security, and economic situations in Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Fouad Siniora
Condemn
Israeli
Assassination Hamas
Leader
Saleh al-Arouri
Next
Israel is prepared for 'all scenarios' after Al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon
UNIFIL Deputy Chief sounds alarm over escalation risks post Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-21
The Israeli army raids the village of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the West Bank
Middle East News
2023-10-21
The Israeli army raids the village of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the West Bank
0
World News
08:44
Paris condemns 'provocative' statements by Israeli ministers on Palestinian 'emigration' from Gaza
World News
08:44
Paris condemns 'provocative' statements by Israeli ministers on Palestinian 'emigration' from Gaza
0
Middle East News
12:36
Yedioth Ahronoth, quoting Israeli officials: Saleh al-Arouri's assassination was a 'high-quality operation'
Middle East News
12:36
Yedioth Ahronoth, quoting Israeli officials: Saleh al-Arouri's assassination was a 'high-quality operation'
0
Lebanon News
12:18
Mikati condemns Beirut's suburb explosion: A new Israeli crime aimed at dragging Lebanon into a new phase of confrontations
Lebanon News
12:18
Mikati condemns Beirut's suburb explosion: A new Israeli crime aimed at dragging Lebanon into a new phase of confrontations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:32
Israel is prepared for 'all scenarios' after Al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon
Middle East News
06:32
Israel is prepared for 'all scenarios' after Al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:35
UNIFIL Deputy Chief sounds alarm over escalation risks post Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination
Lebanon News
05:35
UNIFIL Deputy Chief sounds alarm over escalation risks post Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination
0
Press Highlights
05:15
Le Drian's presence in Riyadh and the Presidential candidacy narrowed down to two contenders
Press Highlights
05:15
Le Drian's presence in Riyadh and the Presidential candidacy narrowed down to two contenders
0
Press Highlights
05:07
Here is how Salah al-Arouri was killed
Press Highlights
05:07
Here is how Salah al-Arouri was killed
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-22
Pressure for ceasefire: Will Lebanon's south stay clear of 'war flames?'
Press Highlights
2023-12-22
Pressure for ceasefire: Will Lebanon's south stay clear of 'war flames?'
0
Middle East News
2023-11-26
Drought Imposes Restrictions on Water Use for Agriculture in Iraq: Organization
Middle East News
2023-11-26
Drought Imposes Restrictions on Water Use for Agriculture in Iraq: Organization
0
Middle East News
06:32
Israel is prepared for 'all scenarios' after Al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon
Middle East News
06:32
Israel is prepared for 'all scenarios' after Al-Arouri's assassination in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-21
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
Press Highlights
2023-12-21
France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:40
Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri assassinated in explosion in southern suburbs of Beirut
Lebanon News
11:40
Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri assassinated in explosion in southern suburbs of Beirut
2
Lebanon News
11:02
Breaking news: Car targeted in preliminary incident in Bir Al Abed
Lebanon News
11:02
Breaking news: Car targeted in preliminary incident in Bir Al Abed
3
Lebanon News
12:32
Netanyahu's advisor to MSNBC: We did not claim responsibility for the Beirut attack, and it did not target the Lebanese government or Hezbollah
Lebanon News
12:32
Netanyahu's advisor to MSNBC: We did not claim responsibility for the Beirut attack, and it did not target the Lebanese government or Hezbollah
4
Lebanon News
11:22
Hamas official denies to LBCI that Osama Hamdan was targeted
Lebanon News
11:22
Hamas official denies to LBCI that Osama Hamdan was targeted
5
Lebanon News
14:20
Al-Aqsa TV affiliated with Hamas: Al-Qassam Brigades commanders Samir Fandi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqra Abu Ammar killed in Israeli attack in Beirut
Lebanon News
14:20
Al-Aqsa TV affiliated with Hamas: Al-Qassam Brigades commanders Samir Fandi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqra Abu Ammar killed in Israeli attack in Beirut
6
Lebanon News
11:34
NNA: Israeli drone targets Hamas office in southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in 4 casualties
Lebanon News
11:34
NNA: Israeli drone targets Hamas office in southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in 4 casualties
7
Middle East News
12:36
Yedioth Ahronoth, quoting Israeli officials: Saleh al-Arouri's assassination was a 'high-quality operation'
Middle East News
12:36
Yedioth Ahronoth, quoting Israeli officials: Saleh al-Arouri's assassination was a 'high-quality operation'
8
Lebanon News
12:10
NNA: Death toll in Beirut southern suburbs explosion rises to six
Lebanon News
12:10
NNA: Death toll in Beirut southern suburbs explosion rises to six
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More