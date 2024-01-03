Fouad Siniora condemns the Israeli assassination of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri

Fouad Siniora condemned the assassination crime carried out by Israel in the southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in the death of several leaders of Hamas.



In a statement, he expressed his support for the position of the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, in urgently filing a complaint to the Security Council in this regard.



He considered that Israel, in this assassination crime, is attempting to achieve a victory after failing, so far, to achieve any of the objectives it set for its invasion of the Gaza Strip.



He said, "Thus, it is working, with the support of its influential allies, to expand the scope of the war, to lure Lebanon into involvement in this ongoing war in Gaza and the West Bank, which is unacceptable and cannot be approved."



He added, "Because Lebanon, and the overwhelming majority of the Lebanese, do not want and cannot get involved in this destructive war."



Siniora pointed to the number of armed Palestinian organizations in Lebanon and other armed groups in various Lebanese areas, including the southern suburbs of Beirut, stating that this matter requires attention to its reflections and consequences on the overall national, political, security, and economic situations in Lebanon.