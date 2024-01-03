Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Iranian city of Kerman

Lebanon News
2024-01-03 | 11:19
High views
Lebanon&#39;s Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Iranian city of Kerman
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Iranian city of Kerman

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry denounced in a statement "the attack that occurred in the Iranian city of Kerman, claiming the lives of dozens of civilians," warning of "the danger of this criminal act and its potential to destabilize regional security."

The ministry extended condolences to "the Iranian government, people, and the families of the victims," wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Foreign

Ministry

Attack

Iran

Kerman

Here is how Salah al-Arouri was killed
Al-Aqsa TV affiliated with Hamas: Al-Qassam Brigades commanders Samir Fandi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqra Abu Ammar killed in Israeli attack in Beirut
