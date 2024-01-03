News
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Iranian city of Kerman
2024-01-03 | 11:19
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Iranian city of Kerman
The Lebanese Foreign Ministry denounced in a statement "the attack that occurred in the Iranian city of Kerman, claiming the lives of dozens of civilians," warning of "the danger of this criminal act and its potential to destabilize regional security."
The ministry extended condolences to "the Iranian government, people, and the families of the victims," wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded.
