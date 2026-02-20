King Charles' brother Andrew released after arrest over misconduct relating to Epstein

King Charles' younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released from police custody on Thursday evening after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents to Jeffrey Epstein.



Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 66 on Thursday, had been questioned all day by detectives from Thames Valley Police. Earlier this month, the police force said it was looking into allegations that he had passed documents to the late convicted sex offender while working as a trade envoy.



The arrest of the senior royal, eighth in line to the throne, is unprecedented in modern times.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," King Charles said in a statement.

A Reuters witness saw the former prince leaving a police station in Aylsham, eastern England, where he was met by a small group of photographers and television crews, just after 1900 GMT.



