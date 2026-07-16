Israel: Netanyahu to cancel US trip next week after Graham funeral postponed

Middle East News
16-07-2026 | 04:54
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Israel: Netanyahu to cancel US trip next week after Graham funeral postponed
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Israel: Netanyahu to cancel US trip next week after Graham funeral postponed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not travel to the United States next week after the funeral of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham was postponed until the end of the month, Netanyahu's office said on Thursday.

Reuters

Middle East News

Netanyahu

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