Lebanese PM condemns Israeli attacks and urges UN action in meeting with UNIFIL head

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received the Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Thursday at the Grand Serail.



The discussions focused on the implementation of Resolution 1701 and Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty, with Lebanon registering its objection to UNIFIL on this matter.



The meeting also addressed preparations for the upcoming report by the Security Council, which will address violations affecting Resolution 1701.



During the meeting, PM Mikati reiterated his condemnation of Israeli attacks on Lebanon and ongoing violations of Lebanese sovereignty.



He called for raising the voice at the United Nations to reject Israeli violations of the Blue Line and Resolution 1701. Mikati renewed Lebanon's steadfast commitment to the UN resolution and its derivatives.



He stated, "All parties are required to keep UNIFIL neutral from military operations to enable it to fulfill its role entirely."