Lebanese PM condemns Israeli attacks and urges UN action in meeting with UNIFIL head

Lebanon News
2024-01-04 | 06:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese PM condemns Israeli attacks and urges UN action in meeting with UNIFIL head
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese PM condemns Israeli attacks and urges UN action in meeting with UNIFIL head

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received the Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Thursday at the Grand Serail. 

The discussions focused on the implementation of Resolution 1701 and Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty, with Lebanon registering its objection to UNIFIL on this matter. 

The meeting also addressed preparations for the upcoming report by the Security Council, which will address violations affecting Resolution 1701.

During the meeting, PM Mikati reiterated his condemnation of Israeli attacks on Lebanon and ongoing violations of Lebanese sovereignty. 

He called for raising the voice at the United Nations to reject Israeli violations of the Blue Line and Resolution 1701. Mikati renewed Lebanon's steadfast commitment to the UN resolution and its derivatives.

He stated, "All parties are required to keep UNIFIL neutral from military operations to enable it to fulfill its role entirely."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

United Nations

UNIFIL

Aroldo Lázaro

Resolution 1701

Security Council

Blue Line

LBCI Next
Bodies of Al-Arouri and Al-Aqraa arrive at Imam Ali Mosque in Tariq el Jdideh
Bou Habib meets US Presidential Advisor for Middle East Affairs Brett McGurk at the White House
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09

UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-02

Southern Lebanon's dilemma: Strategic shifts and resolution 1701

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-02

Berri's diplomatic insights: UNIFIL's role, resolution 1701, and Israel's obstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-28

UN Peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL reports 'assault' on patrol, urges swift investigation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Bodies of Al-Arouri and Al-Aqraa arrive at Imam Ali Mosque in Tariq el Jdideh

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Bou Habib meets US Presidential Advisor for Middle East Affairs Brett McGurk at the White House

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Khawaja: In Nasrallah's speech, it became clear that the response to Saleh al-Arouri's assassination will happen

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:25

Financial governance in focus: Central Bank of Lebanon reviews policies for transparency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:57

Saudi Arabia and Qatar condemn Israeli ministers' statements on displacement of Gaza residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-17

Bassil emphasizes accountability and reform in FPM's 2023-2027 term

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09

Spotify integrates with Patreon to stream subscriber-only content

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Lebanese PM condemns Israeli attacks and urges UN action in meeting with UNIFIL head

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah condemns Israeli 'aggression,' mourns Saleh Al-Arouri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:48

Hezbollah 'loses' four members, including key figure Hussein Yazbek, in Naqoura attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:18

Miller refutes accusations: US, Israel not involved in Iran explosions; says US not notified of al-Arouri assassination

LBCI
World News
10:00

Argentina arrests foreigners from Syria and Lebanon on suspicion of planning a 'terrorist act'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Security alert in the region: Israel's assassination of Hamas' Saleh al-Arouri sparks fear of escalation

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Hezbollah's strategic calculations: Navigating political 'minefields' after Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:35

How will Hezbollah respond to the killing of al-Arouri?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More