Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed on Monday that the decision for peace is in the hands of the Lebanese government, while the decision for war is in the hands of Israel.



Speaking to Alhurra, Mikati refuted the points that could be agreed upon to establish stability in the southern region.



"Western envoys deliver destructive messages to us," he said.



The Prime Minister confirmed via Alhurra: "We are ready to sit together to find a long-term solution to the war in southern Lebanon."



Mikati said that the German Foreign Minister will visit Lebanon, "but no one has informed us of the proposal to deploy German forces on the border with Israel."



He expressed that there is an agreement on the proposed name for the Chief of Staff, but the matter requires the opinion of the army commander, and if the Minister of Defense "has a proposal, he is welcome to present it."



He highlighted to Alhurra: "We received an offer to withdraw to the north of the Litani River, but we insist on a comprehensive solution, including the resolution of the issue of Hezbollah's weapons."