Russia accuses the US of escalating tensions over Taiwan

2024-05-20 | 08:35
Russia accuses the US of escalating tensions over Taiwan

On Monday, Russia accused the United States and its allies of escalating tensions regarding Taiwan in conjunction with the inauguration of the island's new president, Lai Ching-te.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, "We see that Washington and the countries that orbit around it continue to escalate the situation in the Taiwan Strait, deliberately undermining stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region and hindering the peaceful reunification of China."

AFP

World News

Russia

United States

Taiwan

Escalation

President

Lai Ching-te

Washington

