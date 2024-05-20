News
Russia accuses the US of escalating tensions over Taiwan
World News
2024-05-20 | 08:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia accuses the US of escalating tensions over Taiwan
On Monday, Russia accused the United States and its allies of escalating tensions regarding Taiwan in conjunction with the inauguration of the island's new president, Lai Ching-te.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, "We see that Washington and the countries that orbit around it continue to escalate the situation in the Taiwan Strait, deliberately undermining stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region and hindering the peaceful reunification of China."
AFP
World News
Russia
United States
Taiwan
Escalation
President
Lai Ching-te
Washington
