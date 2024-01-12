Hezbollah strikes Israeli Army gatherings near Hadab Al-Bustan, achieving direct hits

Lebanon News
2024-01-12 | 05:04
High views
Hezbollah strikes Israeli Army gatherings near Hadab Al-Bustan, achieving direct hits
0min
Hezbollah strikes Israeli Army gatherings near Hadab Al-Bustan, achieving direct hits

Hezbollah reported on Friday a successful operation targeting Israeli army gatherings in the vicinity of the Hadab Al-Bustan site.
 
The armed group utilized appropriate weapons, resulting in direct hits and causing significant impact.

