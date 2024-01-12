News
Hezbollah strikes Israeli Army gatherings near Hadab Al-Bustan, achieving direct hits
Lebanon News
2024-01-12 | 05:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah strikes Israeli Army gatherings near Hadab Al-Bustan, achieving direct hits
Hezbollah reported on Friday a successful operation targeting Israeli army gatherings in the vicinity of the Hadab Al-Bustan site.
The armed group utilized appropriate weapons, resulting in direct hits and causing significant impact.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Strike
Israeli Army
Hadab Al-Bustan
Lebanon
Israel
Latest News
0
Middle East News
09:43
UAE expresses concern over consequences of attacks on Red Sea ships
Middle East News
09:43
UAE expresses concern over consequences of attacks on Red Sea ships
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges
0
World News
09:26
French Defense Minister announces strategic boost with order for 42 Rafales
World News
09:26
French Defense Minister announces strategic boost with order for 42 Rafales
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:15
Key Security Alert for Lebanese Car Owners: Safeguard Your Vehicles Effectively
News Bulletin Reports
09:15
Key Security Alert for Lebanese Car Owners: Safeguard Your Vehicles Effectively
Recommended For You
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges
0
Lebanon News
09:06
Berri's diplomatic agenda: Talks with British Shadow Foreign Secretary and French Ambassador
Lebanon News
09:06
Berri's diplomatic agenda: Talks with British Shadow Foreign Secretary and French Ambassador
0
Lebanon News
07:39
Cabinet Approves Funding for Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:39
Cabinet Approves Funding for Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:18
From Bab el-Mandeb to Beirut: Mufti Kabalan's vision for regional balance
Lebanon News
06:18
From Bab el-Mandeb to Beirut: Mufti Kabalan's vision for regional balance
Our visitors readings
0
Lebanon News
07:39
Cabinet Approves Funding for Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:39
Cabinet Approves Funding for Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-19
Lebanon's Lost Golden Era: From Economic Powerhouse to Current Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-19
Lebanon's Lost Golden Era: From Economic Powerhouse to Current Challenges
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-07
MEA clarifies the security messages sent did not originate from the airline
Lebanon News
2024-01-07
MEA clarifies the security messages sent did not originate from the airline
0
Lebanon News
05:40
MP Marwan Hamadeh advocates presidential election amidst Parliamentary challenges
Lebanon News
05:40
MP Marwan Hamadeh advocates presidential election amidst Parliamentary challenges
Videos
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:57
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
Lebanon News
10:57
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
2
Lebanon News
05:04
Hezbollah strikes Israeli Army gatherings near Hadab Al-Bustan, achieving direct hits
Lebanon News
05:04
Hezbollah strikes Israeli Army gatherings near Hadab Al-Bustan, achieving direct hits
3
Press Highlights
02:12
Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war
Press Highlights
02:12
Hezbollah gears Up for negotiations amid ongoing Gaza war
4
Middle East News
12:15
Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court
Middle East News
12:15
Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court
5
Middle East News
10:18
Yemen's Houthis leader: Any US attack would not go without a response
Middle East News
10:18
Yemen's Houthis leader: Any US attack would not go without a response
6
World News
04:13
ICJ hears Israel's response to allegations of genocide in Gaza
World News
04:13
ICJ hears Israel's response to allegations of genocide in Gaza
7
Middle East News
03:50
Yemeni Armed Forces condemn aggressive raids, mourn losses in capital and provinces
Middle East News
03:50
Yemeni Armed Forces condemn aggressive raids, mourn losses in capital and provinces
8
Press Highlights
03:24
Hochstein carries an important file not presented to officials
Press Highlights
03:24
Hochstein carries an important file not presented to officials
