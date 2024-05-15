Foreign actors aim to influence US elections, spy chief says

2024-05-15 | 15:30
Foreign actors aim to influence US elections, spy chief says
Foreign actors aim to influence US elections, spy chief says

There are an increasing number of foreign actors, including non-state actors, seeking to influence US elections, and Russia, China and Iran are the most significant, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

"Specifically, Russia remains the most active foreign threat to our elections," Haines said.

