News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Law Ma LTa2ayna
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Foreign actors aim to influence US elections, spy chief says
World News
2024-05-15 | 15:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Foreign actors aim to influence US elections, spy chief says
There are an increasing number of foreign actors, including non-state actors, seeking to influence US elections, and Russia, China and Iran are the most significant, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a Senate hearing on Wednesday.
"Specifically, Russia remains the most active foreign threat to our elections," Haines said.
Reuters
World News
US
Elections
Russia
China
Iran
National Intelligence
Avril Haines
Next
Macron calls for a meeting to discuss unrest in New Caledonia
Zelenskyy cancels scheduled Friday visit to Spain
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-18
China congratulates Putin on his victory in the Russian presidential elections
World News
2024-03-18
China congratulates Putin on his victory in the Russian presidential elections
0
World News
2024-03-11
Russia conducts naval exercises with Iran and China
World News
2024-03-11
Russia conducts naval exercises with Iran and China
0
World News
2024-05-01
The US imposes sanctions on companies in Russia, China over Ukraine war
World News
2024-05-01
The US imposes sanctions on companies in Russia, China over Ukraine war
0
World News
2024-04-26
Blinken: Russia will 'struggle' in its war in Ukraine without China
World News
2024-04-26
Blinken: Russia will 'struggle' in its war in Ukraine without China
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:51
Slovak Defense Minister describes attack on the Prime Minister as a 'political assault'
World News
14:51
Slovak Defense Minister describes attack on the Prime Minister as a 'political assault'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:45
British aid shipment leaves Cyprus en route to Gaza coast pier
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:45
British aid shipment leaves Cyprus en route to Gaza coast pier
0
World News
11:30
US imposes sanctions on two commanders of Sudan's paramilitary RSF
World News
11:30
US imposes sanctions on two commanders of Sudan's paramilitary RSF
0
World News
11:21
Fox News: Trump says he will accept debate with Biden on June 27
World News
11:21
Fox News: Trump says he will accept debate with Biden on June 27
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
FTC reportedly finalizing its biggest Amazon antitrust case yet
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
FTC reportedly finalizing its biggest Amazon antitrust case yet
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-14
Counting the costs: Lebanon sees first Syrian refugee return convoy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-14
Counting the costs: Lebanon sees first Syrian refugee return convoy
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-08
Israeli Defense Minister says the mission is 'not yet complete' in the North
Lebanon News
2024-05-08
Israeli Defense Minister says the mission is 'not yet complete' in the North
0
Lebanon News
05:14
PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
05:14
PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:29
Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source
Lebanon News
00:29
Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source
2
Lebanon News
03:57
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments
Lebanon News
03:57
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments
3
Lebanon News
08:56
Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations
Lebanon News
08:56
Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations
4
Lebanon News
06:27
Hezbollah's strike disrupts equipment at Meron Air Surveillance Base
Lebanon News
06:27
Hezbollah's strike disrupts equipment at Meron Air Surveillance Base
5
World News
00:03
US State Department moves $1 bln weapons aid for Israel to congressional review
World News
00:03
US State Department moves $1 bln weapons aid for Israel to congressional review
6
Lebanon News
05:14
PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
05:14
PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32
Netanyahu rejects UN General Assembly resolution supporting recognition of Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32
Netanyahu rejects UN General Assembly resolution supporting recognition of Palestinian state
8
Lebanon News
11:11
Lebanon's PM Mikati leads ministerial delegation to Arab Summit in Bahrain
Lebanon News
11:11
Lebanon's PM Mikati leads ministerial delegation to Arab Summit in Bahrain
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More