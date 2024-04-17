News
Almost 117,000 people evacuated Kazakhstan due to floods
World News
2024-04-17 | 02:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Almost 117,000 people evacuated Kazakhstan due to floods
Almost 117,000 people have been evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan, the Central Asian nation's emergencies ministry said on Wednesday.
About 16,000 people have already returned to their homes, the ministry said in a statement, as water has receded in some regions. But evacuations continued in North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and West Kazakhstan regions, he said.
Reuters
World News
Kazakhstan
Floods
Evacuation
Aktobe
Homes
Asia
Next
Azerbaijan condemns 'threats' from France after Paris summons its ambassador to Baku
Italy calls on Israel to halt military operations in Gaza
Previous
