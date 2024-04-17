Almost 117,000 people evacuated Kazakhstan due to floods

2024-04-17
Almost 117,000 people evacuated Kazakhstan due to floods
Almost 117,000 people evacuated Kazakhstan due to floods

Almost 117,000 people have been evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan, the Central Asian nation's emergencies ministry said on Wednesday.

About 16,000 people have already returned to their homes, the ministry said in a statement, as water has receded in some regions. But evacuations continued in North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and West Kazakhstan regions, he said.

Reuters

