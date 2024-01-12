News
Cabinet Approves Funding for Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-01-12 | 07:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Cabinet Approves Funding for Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications in Lebanon
In a Cabinet session, approval was granted to fund cancer and chronic disease medications for three months, equivalent to three trillion Lebanese pounds.
This decision reinstates the mechanism for financing and distributing medication, as confirmed by a statement from the media office of the Minister of Public Health, Firas Al-Abiad.
This Cabinet decision awaits the approval of the general budget, which will include an allocated amount for cancer and chronic disease medications, totaling approximately fourteen trillion Lebanese pounds annually.
Lebanon News
Cabinet
Health
Lebanon
