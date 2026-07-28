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Gulf states back plan to let Iran collect voluntary fees to use Hormuz
Middle East News
28-07-2026 | 07:20
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Gulf states back plan to let Iran collect voluntary fees to use Hormuz
Oman has won backing from Gulf states for a plan that would let Tehran collect voluntary fees to use the Strait of Hormuz, a Gulf source told Reuters on Tuesday, a path towards ending the disruption to oil trade caused by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.
President Donald Trump, who abruptly called off a two-week U.S. bombing campaign over the weekend in his latest strategic U-turn, said there were "good talks" under way with Iran but threatened to restart strikes unless negotiations deliver. Iran denies seeking to resume talks with the United States.
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