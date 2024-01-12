LBCI's sources: Quintet Committee meeting to discuss Presidential file expected by month's end

Lebanon News
2024-01-12 | 10:27
High views
LBCI&#39;s sources: Quintet Committee meeting to discuss Presidential file expected by month&#39;s end
LBCI's sources: Quintet Committee meeting to discuss Presidential file expected by month's end

LBCI's sources confirmed on Friday that discussions are underway regarding a meeting of the Quintet Committee scheduled for the end of January or early next month. 

The primary agenda of this anticipated gathering is to examine the presidential file thoroughly.

As of now, the specific location for the meeting has not been conclusively determined. There is speculation whether the committee will convene in Saudi Arabia or opt for Egypt as the site for this crucial session.

Lebanon News

Quintet Committee

Meeting

President

File

Lebanon

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

