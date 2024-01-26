Mikati's Address: Budget, Regional Stability, and Constitutional Responsibilities

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-26 | 09:34
High views
3min
Mikati's Address: Budget, Regional Stability, and Constitutional Responsibilities

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated on Friday that the 2024 budget is not ideal but aligns with the current circumstances. 

"We have been striving for rescue since 2019, and in 2023, we managed to halt the collapse and begin recovery. It is incumbent upon us to cooperate together to uplift the country," he added during a parliamentary session.

On another note, Mikati addressed the recent correspondences between him and the US Secretary of State, emphasizing the urgent message regarding the official stance, which focuses on achieving sustainable and long-term stability in the region.

Firstly, imposing a permanent ceasefire in Gaza to secure humanitarian aid for the besieged population, allowing for the resumption of mediation sessions for the exchange of prisoners and detainees.

Secondly, reconvening trilateral meetings to resolve remaining disputes between Lebanon and Israel by implementing all United Nations treaties and resolutions, from the 1949 ceasefire agreement to UN Resolution 1701.

Thirdly, an international initiative to permanently resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and revive the two-state solution, ensuring fair and comprehensive rights for Palestinians and sustainable security for Israelis.

He emphasized Lebanon's commitment to keeping war away from its borders. Diplomatic and negotiation approaches remain the real and guaranteed approach to achieving permanent stability, starting from ending aggression on Gaza and embarking on a fair and just solution to the Palestinian issue, primarily based on establishing two states. Furthermore, Lebanon renews its call on the international community to stop Israeli violations, provocations, and attacks on Lebanon.

The caretaker prime minister stated, "During the discussions, what caught my attention is some attempting to divert attention from the responsibility of MPs in electing a president by redirecting blame towards the government. My behavior aligns with the decision made by the highest constitutional reference, which is the Constitutional Council."

He clarified that as the prime minister of all of Lebanon, he has the right to lead and oversee the Cabinet and public institutions, and he affirmed that he will continue to do everything available within the constitution.

News Bulletin Reports

Mikati

Lebanon

Budget

Parliament

