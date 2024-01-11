US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity

On Thursday, the US Embassy in Beirut welcomed Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson to Lebanon after the US Senate confirmed her as Ambassador to the Lebanese Republic in December 2023.



Upon arriving, Ambassador Johnson expressed pleasure in returning to Lebanon, where she served from 2002 to 2004, to lead the US Embassy in Beirut.



"This is a difficult time, and I appreciate the significance of the challenges Lebanon faces," she said, adding: "At the same time, I have a deep admiration for the vibrancy of the Lebanese people and confidence in Lebanon's ability to succeed."



"Now more than ever, it is time for Lebanon to find a sense of unity and purpose in the common desire of all its people for peace, prosperity, and a brighter future," she stated.



Ambassador Johnson graduated from Stanford University with an AB degree in Political Science and Economics.



Additionally, she acquired a Master of International Affairs degree from Columbia University and an MS degree in National Security Strategy from the National War College.



Serving as a US Ambassador to the Republic of Namibia and Chargé d'Affaires in Nassau, The Bahamas, Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Minister-Counselor.



Before her appointment, Ambassador Johnson was Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) and INL Deputy Assistant Secretary for Europe and Asia.



Born in Iowa City, Ambassador Johnson's prior assignments included Director for Middle East Affairs at the National Security Council (NSC), Senior Advisor for South and Central Asia in the Office of the Vice President, and Director of INL's Office for Africa and the Middle East.



She also was seconded to the Office of the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels.



In 2023, she was awarded the Distinguished Presidential Rank Award and was also the recipient of seven Senior Foreign Service Performance Awards.