MP Fouad Makhzoumi said on Saturday: "Beirut is currently in danger and in need of all of us to defend its entity and message." He considers that it summarizes today's social and economic problems in Lebanon.



Makhzoumi emphasized, in a conference in Beirut, that the economic stability of Beirut is a prerequisite for political stability in the country.



He pointed out that fundamental change requires establishing a social and economic development program based on cooperation, dialogue, and consensus, detached from personal interests.



In addition, he stressed the necessity for the state to regularize its affairs, with the next president focusing on restoring relations, especially with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Makhzoumi called on Beirut's MPs and figures to actively revitalize the capital, emphasizing that this dispersion is no longer acceptable.



In this context, he considered the recovery of Beirut to its leading role in decision-making possible.