Lebanon-Israel talks: President Aoun praises delegation, Trump after trilateral framework agreement

President Joseph Aoun thanked the U.S. administration, led by President Donald Trump, for its efforts in hosting and sponsoring the negotiations and for supporting Lebanon’s position in reaching the step announced Friday.



He also expressed gratitude to all friendly and allied countries that accompanied Lebanon throughout the difficult negotiations, backing the Lebanese state’s positions and affirming their commitment to Lebanon’s independence, security, and prosperity.



Aoun further praised the Lebanese negotiating team, including diplomats and military officials in Washington and Beirut, for their continuous and detailed follow-up to secure what he described as a first step toward restoring Lebanon’s full sovereignty over all its territory.



He also paid tribute to the Lebanese people, praising their resilience, sacrifices, and solidarity in the face of difficult circumstances, stressing that they stood united under one flag.



He said the trilateral framework agreement signed marks the beginning of a path aimed at translating these sacrifices into the full return of occupied lands and the rebuilding of homes, allowing citizens to return with dignity under the sovereignty of a Lebanese state with exclusive authority over its territory.



Aoun added that Lebanon remains committed to achieving this goal, vowing continued work until it is fully realized, stressing that there will be no occupation, no detainees, no dependency, and no guardianship.



He concluded that this is a shared conviction among all free and responsible Lebanese, describing it as a national commitment and duty.