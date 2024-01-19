Lebanon's dilemma: Geagea urges resolution of Palestinian issue for regional stability

Lebanon News
2024-01-19 | 03:36
High views
Lebanon's dilemma: Geagea urges resolution of Palestinian issue for regional stability
2min
Lebanon's dilemma: Geagea urges resolution of Palestinian issue for regional stability

Samir Geagea, the leader of the "Lebanese Forces" party, received in Maarab the Ambassador of the United Kingdom, Hamish Cowell, accompanied by the second secretary at the embassy, Alice Moss.

The head of foreign affairs attended the meeting of the party, former minister Richard Kouyoumjian, and the official in the department, Marc Saad. They discussed local and regional developments.

Geagea expressed regret regarding the stance of the caretaker government, stating that "instead of fulfilling its duties to serve Lebanon and its people, it handed over decision-making to a faction, allowing the country to turn into a battlefield, a mere commodity in the volatile regional scene."

He emphasized that it could have been avoided by electing a president if those obstructing had refrained from persisting in their obstruction with baseless and self-serving excuses.

Geagea said, "We will not witness any stability in the region without resolving the Palestinian issue. It is time to take positions coupled with actions on this issue that has exhausted the region, Lebanon, and Palestine for more than 70 years."

He thanked the United Kingdom for supporting the Lebanese military institutions, especially the Lebanese Army.

In addition, he hoped that this support would continue during these challenging days, recognizing the crucial role of the Army in establishing stability and implementing international resolutions, notably Resolution 1701.
 

