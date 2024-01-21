Patriarch Al-Rahi calls for 'responsible' leadership in Lebanon

The Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, presided over the Sunday Mass, joined by a group of bishops and priests, in the presence of the Army Commander General Joseph Aoun with his family and other officials.



The Patriarch delivered a sermon in which he said, "It is fitting for every official in the state to realize that he is an agent appointed by the people and the constitution to serve the public good from which every citizen and all citizens benefit."



He said: "If he does not realize that he is an agent, and if he does not take care to ensure the public good in his area of responsibility, he would betray his responsibility and the citizens entrusted to his care."



Al-Rahi emphasized that Lebanon desperately needs such responsible leaders with a heart, love, dedication, selflessness, elevated character, and a spirit of service devoid of selfish or factional gain. "The presidential palace in Baabda needs a president with such responsibility."



"We thank God that in the Maronite community, there are individuals known for this responsibility among officials. And, electing the president is the first duty cast upon their national conscience and their representation by the constitution," he stated.



Additionally, Al-Rahi mentioned that "continuing to abstain from this duty is a clear betrayal of the trust the people placed in them when they were elected. We say enough to the closure of the Baabda presidential palace! And enough of excluding the Maronite community, which is the fundamental element in the formation of Lebanon!"



He added, "With the election of the President, the dispute and boycott in the parliament end on the one hand because, according to the constitution, it is an electoral body, not a legislative one, since the presidency seat has been vacant (for a year and three months), and in the cabinet on the other hand, because Article 62 of the constitution 'assigns the powers of the president to the cabinet."



"The 'agency' requires, according to Law 871 of the Obligations and Contracts Law, that all ministers sign, not just the prime minister alone in this case, so the matter differs from the usual procedures of the cabinet. Thus, the dispute and boycott resulting from practice and differences in interpretation disappear," he continued.



Al-Rahi said: "With the election of the President, national unity is guaranteed, as Article 49 of the constitution states, and the threatening intimidation to silence any opposing voice for future objectives related to sectarian goals at the expense of national partnership, equality, justice, and freedom ceases."